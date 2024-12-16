Shut it down; the NFL MVP race is over
By Tyler Reed
The Buffalo Bills met the Detroit Lions in a regular season contest that many believed could be a teaser to a potential Super Bowl matchup. The Bills took home a 48-42 victory over the Lions in a game that never really felt that close.
The biggest reason behind the Bills' dominating victory was the performance of quarterback Josh Allen. Allen mesmerized fans with his performance. The newly engaged quarterback tossed two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns, leading the charge for the Buffalo offense.
It was another dominating performance for a player who is still looking for his first MVP Award. Beating the top team in the NFC in such a convincing fashion should have Allen well ahead of everyone else in the MVP voting.
If the league is looking for the most valuable player on their said team, then look no further than Allen on the Bills. With over 3,000 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes, and just five interceptions, is anyone having a better year than Allen on and off the field?
Three games remain in the regular season, and barring a catastrophe, it seems that Allen could finally circle all the wagons in Buffalo and grab the coveted MVP hardware.
