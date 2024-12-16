"Just a little stinger": Anthony Davis downplays injury scare vs. Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers brushed off their heartbreaking defeat vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves as they dominated the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in their recent matchup.
LeBron James' much-anticipated return to the team did help the team in securing the dub, but it was Anthony Davis who truly outplayed the Grizzlies.
Davis finished the night with 40 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 assists in just 33 minutes of playing time. AD also tied his season-high for scoring as he is finally out of his recent slump.
Speaking of Davis, the Lakers big man gave fans an injury scare when he had to exit the game mid-third quarter. Although the Lakers had a big lead over Memphis at the time, Davis would have likely stayed in the game if it weren't for the constant pain in his shoulder.
Davis provided an update on the shoulder injury and thankfully, it was good news for the Laker Nation.
"Just a little stinger,” Davis said. “Just went in the back, got some work done. I had four fouls anyway so, about time for me to come out anyway."
The 2020 NBA champion would have likely spent the rest of the game on the bench if it weren't for the Grizzlies quickly cutting down the Lakers' lead.
Davis returned to action in the middle of the fourth quarter and quickly put the game to bed with his excellent scoring. The Lakers are now the 10th seed in the Western Conference as they flaunt a 14-12 record this season.
