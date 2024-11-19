Undefeated Cavs v. champion Celtics, the reeling Cowboys and the NBA's biggest loser in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Did your fantasy football team survive last night? (The Cowboys sure didn't)...If so, it's time to get ready for Week 12...Let's go...Can the Celtics end the Cavaliers' undefeated start?...Tuesday is the fourth time ever the defending NBA champion will face a team on a winning streak of 15 or more games...Texans troll Cowboys with their win graphic...Stephen A. Smith compares Cowboys' Jerry Jones to Joe Biden...Speaking of, Jones says rumors coach Mike McCarthy has lost the locker room are "so overblown" amid Dallas' struggles...Are the Philadelphia 76ers the biggest disappointment in the NBA?...According to someone in Philly's locker room, they might be....Who should be on the hot seat in New York after Daniel Jones's failure?...James Harden cements status as Stephen Curry's greatest Western Conference rival...Why MLB's 2024 Rookie of the Year award winners matter...A Phillies legend gets the "MLB Network Presents" documentary treatment...Lane Kiffin has interesting take on the SEC Championship...NBA fans are astonished as young girl accepts punishment over saying LeBron James is the GOAT...Former NBA champion challenges Shaquille O'Neal to a boxing match...Michael Kay thinks this team wants Juan Soto...Jason Kelce gets dragged by social media for his "Monday Night Football" outfit...This is how the LA Lakers plan to celebrate Pat Riley's accomplishments...Pop-Tarts releases new flavor in honor of fallen bowl game mascot...Caitlin Clark's frustrated reaction with refs during Iowa game goes viral...What is Aaron Rodgers's future after Jets fire GM Joe Douglas?
Survive the Week 12 bye-pocalypse with these fantasy football pickups
Was the 2018 Chiefs-Rams MNF thriller the best regular-season game in history?
The Lions are Super Bowl favorites for first time ever
One in five Americans gets their news from influencers
The worst NFL contracts of the last decade
Report: Mets' owner Steve Cohen willing to top any Juan Soto offer by $50M
Why are the Red Wings, Sabres and Senators still stuck in NHL playoff purgatory?
The sexless state of cinema, by the numbers
Shaun White’s new halfpipe league to air on NBC
Every Tabasco flavor, ranked from worst to best
Books are burning — in the good way
