Inside the 'Inside the NBA' deal: The phone call that brought ESPN, TNT together
By Joe Lago
NBA fans celebrated everywhere Saturday when news broke that TNT's much-beloved "Inside the NBA" show would continue on ESPN next season with the start of the league's new broadcast rights deals.
The uncertain future of "Inside" brought much angst to an NBA fan base that has long been entertained by the on-air hijinks of Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and the one and only Charles Barkley.
The tale of how the best studio show in the history of sports survived does have a conquering hero. And that savior is ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro.
According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, Pitaro made the phone call to Luis Silberwasser, the chairman and CEO of TNT Sports, to "solve each other's problems."
Marchand reported that Pitaro "wanted to finally solve the issue of ESPN's 'NBA Countdown' failing to be as good" as TNT's signature show by luring away Barkley. Meanwhile, TNT, whose plan to win back NBA broadcast rights in court "was never going to happen," needed a new home for "Inside" on game nights.
Pitaro and Silberwasser agreed to the rare "win-win" trade in sports. ESPN finally will get Barkley and friends on its air, while TNT will add to its growing sports offerings with 13 Big 12 football games and 15 Big 12 basketball games.
Marchand added that "no money is being exchanged between the sides."
The arrival of "Inside the NBA" has to be a bit uncomfortable for those who work on ESPN's current NBA shows. And it has to viewed as a very public and painful vote of no confidence from their boss, Pitaro.
Also, while the potential of working with Barkley would be appealing, Stephen A. Smith has to wonder how he will be impacted by "Inside" coming to the network. The face of ESPN is seeking a $100 million contract and looking to expand his role into NFL coverage. He likely won't be the authoritative voice on the NBA if he re-ups with the Bristol-based company.
