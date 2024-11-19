Former NBA champion challenges Shaquille O'Neal to a boxing fight
The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight generated huge hype around the globe, albeit being far from what fans expected it to be. Despite the lackluster result, it has inspired many potential boxing matches in the future.
Keeping that in mind, former NBA player Dwight Howard reignited his beef with Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal via his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
RELATED: Dwight Howard Absolutely Does Not Get to Be Superman AND Batman
Howard seemingly made the suggestion in a non-harmful way as he ended the message with a laughing emoticon. However, O'Neal took offense to it and went on a lengthy rant about the suggestion.
"Gotta have more than one ring to get in the ring with me, I’ll stick with a real champion like Rob Gronkowski and you can have the Superman belt, all yours buddy," Shaq tweeted.
Dwight sarcastically apologized for not reading "the rulebook" to fight the Big Diesel. One would assume that would be the end of the conversation, but O'Neal had more to say. The Lakers legend urged Howard to win a match vs. an NFL player and then only think of challenging him.
"You wait till I'm fifty to challenge me that’s funny just join the show and let’s whoop some NFL guys. If you make it to the Hall of Fame then we'll do it," he wrote.
The 38-year-old couldn't say much and responded with a one-word tweet agreeing to O'Neal's rant. It's safe to say that Shaq has no interest in fighting against Howard.
But the 4x NBA champion is ready to lock horns with the former NBA big man in a studio.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Giannis’ top trade destination
NFL: Bill Belichick favored to be next Jaguars’ HC
CFB: Here are our latest College Football Playoff projections
SPORTS MEDIA: The phone call that brought Inside the NBA to ESPN