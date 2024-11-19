Caitlin Clark's frustrated reaction with refs during Iowa game goes viral (Video)
With the WNBA currently in its offseason, players have some extra time on their hands before they play in the league again. Different players use this time in various ways.
Some may use it to spend some extra time with their families while others may put some extra time into their training. Well, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark decided to pick a third option where she supported her former college team.
Yes, Clark was seen on the sidelines during the Iowa Hawkeyes' Sunday night match against the Drake Bulldogs. Considering her popularity, the camera was glued to her throughout the game.
Speaking of which, Clark was seen extremely frustrated at one point during the game when Iowa center Addison O'Grady was fouled by the Bulldogs. CC's reaction went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) two days after the game.
The clip shows Clark being clearly upset and even uttering something most likely directed toward the referees. On one hand, it was great to see Clark show so much emotion for her former team.
However, many called the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year out for trying to berate the refs. After all, as good as Clark is, she is often criticized for her interactions with officials during games.
Anyway, on the positive side, the Iowa Hawkeyes finished the night with a solid 86-63 win over the Drake Bulldogs as they improved their season record to a perfect 5-0.
O'Grady was the star of the show finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist in 33 minutes of playing time.
