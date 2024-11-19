Are the Philadelphia 76ers the biggest disappointment in the NBA?
By Tyler Reed
The NBA season is young, but that doesn't stop the hot takes from coming in. Everyone has an opinion on everything, and right now, I have an opinion on the Philadelphia 76ers. This opinion may not sit well with the Sixers faithful.
On Monday night, the Sixers dropped their eleventh game of the season in a 106-89 loss to the Miami Heat. A team that has Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid, the franchise has only been able to win two games. Are the Sixers the most disappointing team in the NBA?
The Sixers' downfall starts with Embiid's availability. Embiid has appeared in just three games this season, and all three games resulted in a loss for the Sixers. The Sixers stars' desire to grind through an NBA season has long been questioned, and this season, it is looking like maybe those doubters have a point.
It's a long season, but as it stands currently, the Sixers are nowhere near ready to contend in the Eastern Conference. However, getting time with Embiid, Maxey, and George on the floor together is a must if this team even wants to sniff a postseason run.
