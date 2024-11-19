Are the Philadelphia 76ers the biggest disappointment in the NBA?

The Sixers finished the 2023-24 NBA season with a record of 47-35, and a 1st round playoffs exit. Then they went into the summer to retool their roster:



✅ Picked Jared McCain with the 16th pick

✅ Signed Paul George

✅ Signed Caleb Martin

✅ Re-signed Tyrese Maxey

✅ Signed… pic.twitter.com/LfVHqzjuYR