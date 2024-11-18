Who should be on the hot seat in New York after Daniel Jones's failure?
The New York Giants currently sit at 2-8 and have seemingly ended their relationship with former sixth overall pick Daniel Jones.
Jones, who is making $40m per year through 2026, has been benched for Tommy Devito. The Giants chose to extend an unproven Jones rather than keep running back Saquon Barkley, who is having an All-Pro season for the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Usually, bad decision-making like that requires a fall guy.
While head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are reportedly safe for the moment, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
If Giants owner Jon Mara is serious about separating from the Jets and bringing at least decent football to New York City, someone has to suffer consequences, and that guy is Schoen.
When he looks back at his Giants tenure, Schoen may credit Hard Knocks being the worst thing to happen to his career. Schoen was filmed on the show saying Jones needs to prove he's the Giants' guy, which meant he needed to build an offensive line rather than extend Barkley. However, Mara was more concerned about whether the Giants' offense could function without Barkley.
Mara's concerns were 100% correct. Jones is 10-22 in his career without the All-Pro, and not much changes at 14-23-1 with Barkley. While Barkley is universally recognized as a top-five running back in the NFL, Jones has been filled with question marks since college.
Schoen didn't draft Jones, so he can't get blamed for the draft evaluations and selecting a quarterback from a basketball school that high. However, he does deserve the blame for signing Jones to a terrible extension in 2023 when Jones hadn't sniffed a Pro Bowl and had what proved to be one fluke playoff appearance.
The Giants have a good coach — after all, he led the team to a playoff win with Jones — a good defense and young weapons on offense in wide receivers Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson that a good quarterback can do something with. Mara is right to value consistency, and that consistency should be with Daboll. Schoen, on the other hand, can't be around to make another bad quarterback decision.
