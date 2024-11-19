Lane Kiffin has interesting take on SEC Championship
By Max Weisman
Ahead of the third iteration of the 2024 College Football Playoff rankings being released Tuesday night, the Southeastern Conference is expected to have the most teams in the Top 12 out of any conference. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, whose team should be in the Top 12 again this week, said he and other coaches don't see the SEC Championship as lucrative as it has been in the past.
“I’ve talked to other coaches, so I’ll just kind of give you the feeling from some other coaches that. They don’t want to be in it,” Kiffin said. “You know, the reward to get a bye [ in the CFP] versus the risk to get knocked out completely. I mean, that’s a that’s a pretty big — that’s a really big risk.”
RELATED: How the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 12
Currently the SEC has five two-loss teams with one of those guaranteed a spot in the SEC Championship. If that two-loss team loses in the SEC Championship, they'll finish with a 10-3 record giving them more losses than the other two-loss teams that didn't make the championship game.
Kiffin and other coaches are worried about this question. Will the CFP committee favor the two-loss teams that didn't make the SEC championship or the three-loss team that lost in the SEC Championship?
Of course, there's the possibility that the two-loss team wins the SEC Championship and earns a top-four seed in the playoff, but Kiffin and other coaches seem to think that the reward of making the playoff outweighs the risk of a potential third loss.
Ole Miss was ranked ninth in the latest AP Poll and we'll see where they land in the latest CFP rankings. Those will be released Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Giannis’ top trade destination
NFL: Bill Belichick favored to be next Jaguars’ HC
CFB: Here are our latest College Football Playoff projections
SPORTS MEDIA: The phone call that brought Inside the NBA to ESPN