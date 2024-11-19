Pop-Tarts releases new flavor in honor of fallen bowl game mascot
By Tyler Reed
A new bowl game entered the chat last season in college football, leaving the fans wanting more. The Pop-Tarts Bowl became can't miss television, as the winning team earned the right to eat the mascot of the game. Yes, you heard that right, eat the mascot.
The frosted strawberry pastry happily waved to the crowd before being toasted and living his purpose to be eaten by the victors. Now, Pop-Tarts is celebrating the life of their fallen mascot by releasing a new flavor.
The brand is releasing Apple Turnover that can be exclusively purchased at Walmart. The flavor will only be available for a limited time.
Pop-Tarts will also be sending a new flavor to the toaster at the end of this season's bowl game. Wild Berry, Hot Fudge Sundae, and a mystery flavor will battle it out to see who will be the prized dessert at the end of the game. The rest of the bowl games need to take notes, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is the greatest game of the season.
Who will go down in a blaze of glory? We all are anxiously waiting.
