Texans troll Cowboys with their win graphic
By Max Weisman
The Houston Texans beat the Dallas Cowboys Monday night 34-10, but the night's biggest story happened two hours before the game started. The Cowboys were planning to open the AT&T Stadium roof for the first time since 2022, but a piece of sheet metal fell down to the turf when the roof was opened. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the incident made the Cowboys close the roof before kickoff.
"We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell on the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening," the Cowboys said in a statement. "There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible."
Following the game, the Texans' social media page trolled the Cowboys with a win graphic that featured something that looked suspiciously like the piece of sheet metal that fell from the roof.
A successful troll, indeed. As for the roof itself, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the issue will be resolved.
"It's fixable, but we didn't have, it wasn't the situation or time or otherwise to do it tonight," Jones said after the game. "There was no risk at all to anyone on the field playing once we shut the roof...The piece apparently was loose from the heavy winds that were out here all day. ... We open and shut those roofs, doors. We do that several times throughout the week before we got to a point where we're actually going to use them with any fans or anybody around are impacted by it."
The Texans ran all over the Cowboys Monday night, with running back Joe Mixon rushing for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Dallas has not been able to stop the run all year and the trend continued against Houston, allowing 141 rushing yards. They're now allowing 151 rushing yards per game, an increase from last season when they allowed just over 114 per game.
The Cowboys dropped to 3-7 with the loss and with quarterback Dak Prescott out for the rest of the year, it will be a long end of the year for Dallas who, barring a miracle, will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
