Roundup: A wild NFL weekend, LeBron James and a new home for 'Inside the NBA'
By Evan Bleier
It's the Monday before Thanksgiving week and there are plenty of sports to gobble up...Let's go...Headlines from Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season...NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 11...Bill Simmons thinks LeBron James might be "furious" after seeing Steph Curry's "wrestling'-like celebration"..."He think he LeBron": NBA fans make fun of Bronny James for copying LeBron James...TNT's "Inside the NBA" finds a new home...Inside the "Inside the NBA" deal: A call brought ESPN, TNT together...Can anyone stop the Lions' offense?...Bill Belichick isn't the most sought-after head coach for 2025...Anthony Richardson proved he's taking the Colts starting role more seriously...The Giants finally admit they were wrong about Daniel Jones...Wild Aaron Rodgers stat sums up Jets experience...Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins talk about Caitlin Clark's impact...Sparks players in shock as WNBA draft order announced...Netflix announces a halftime performer for its Christmas Day NFL game...Amari Cooper "actually felt joy" from Bills' big win over Chiefs...Giannis Antetokounmpo's top NBA trade destination emerges...After another loss to the Steelers, the Ravens need to make changes...Rafael Nadal explains why it doesn't "make sense" to keep playing tennis...For Dodgers' Freddie Freeman and gymnast Simone Biles, pop culture victory lap continues at CMAs...Bill Belichick tabbed as top candidate for underachieving team...
Time to take the Pittsburgh Steelers seriously as AFC contenders?
NFL kickers missing more field goals than normal in 2024?
MLBPA asks court to confirm sanctions against player agents
The big questions about the 2025 BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot
The Jets are the opposite of what NFL teams strive to be
Is Ridley Scott's Gladiator II fact or fiction?
The Cleveland Cavaliers become the fourth NBA team to start 15–0
The NBA players who are — and aren’t — their usual selves this year
Is the $11 billion online sportsbook bubble about to burst?
Paul-Tyson draws strong ticket revenue, while Netflix claims large audience
The ultimate ranking of McDonald's dipping sauces
Killer instinct, found: Why this win matters for the Buffalo Bills
That trade with the Knicks seems to be working out pretty well for the Wolves
The news we've all been waiting for
Chick-fil-A released its first original series
It certainly looks like it
ICYMI, here's Josh Allen's Cam Newton impression
The '72 Dolphins are still popping bottles as the NFL's only undefeated team
The Toronto Argonauts won the 111th Grey Cup. Who knew?
Wonder what their playbooks look like...
This sounds far less appetizing dry turkey and lumpy potatoes
Joe Burrow also leads the league in making sad faces on the bench
Alec Baldwin returned to SNL
