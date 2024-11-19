Stephen A. Smith compares Jerry Jones to Joe Biden in discussing Cowboys' woes
By Joe Lago
The diagnosis of what ails the Dallas Cowboys has reached the point of where pundits are seemingly running out of ways to assess what has gone so horribly wrong for Jerry Jones' franchise this season.
On ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith openly discussed the well-being of the 82-year-old Jones, and he compared the situation to the Democratic Party's concerns over 81-year-old President Joe Biden, who was eventually replaced by Kamala Harris as the Democrats' nominee and candidate against eventual President-elect Donald Trump.
Smith didn't draw the political parallel to drive a point about Jones' ability to run the Cowboys, who are a disappointing 3-7 after Monday night's 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans. He was more focused on Jones' postgame media availabilities that have become more combative as reporters continue to probe for answers for Dallas' deep problems.
"I'm not joking when I say this: I'm getting very, very worried about Jerry Jones," Smith said. "Because the only thing that's worse than the team's play is his press conferences or whatever you want to call it where he's in front of reporters where he says one thing after another after another.
"I find myself thinking about Joe Biden before he backed out of running for re-election. Listen, I think Jerry is only one month older than Joe Biden, for crying out loud. I remember when I was on the airwaves, literally guys, nine, 10 months ago, and then like, 'He can't be the nominee, you ain't gonna make it to the Democratic Convention, you all got to to change, you all got to do something to change.' And I'm looking at Jerry and I find myself asking, 'Where the hell is Stephen Jones? Where the hell is his family members?'
"I know he's the owner and the president and the GM, and I get all of that," continued Smith, who's taken great joy in playfully being public enemy No. 1 to Cowboys fans. "But somebody in your inner circle has to be able to stop you from just adding fuel to the fire because it is so bad right now (that) they've literally took the fun out of it."
Stephen Jones is the team's chief operating officer, but he isn't going to tell his father what to do. And while Jerry Jones may not be telling the media what they want to hear, at least he's not hiding from the tough questions about his beloved Cowboys' downward spiral.
