NBA fans are astonished as young girl accepts punishment over saying LeBron James is GOAT
LeBron James has been dominating the NBA for more than two decades. Even in Year 22, the King continues to add more gems to his bejeweled crown.
Despite that, the majority of the NBA community tends to snub the Los Angeles Lakers superstar when it comes to the GOAT debate. Instead, they often choose NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan for the same.
RELATED: "He think he LeBron": NBA fans make fun of Bronny James for copying LeBron James
Considering Jordan's prime was during the 1980s and the 1990s, the majority of adult fans are naturally tilted toward picking him as the GOAT.
However, one recent video on X (formerly known as Twitter) is going viral where a young viral chooses to accept a punishment of standing in the corner instead of accepting James
Upon seeing the kid's reaction, many fans posted their reactions below the clip.
One fan said: "She knows ball I’m afraid."
Another added: "He teaching her right, don’t get her out of that corner till she says Bron is the Goat word for word."
One fan questioned how she even knew about MJ: "How is a 4-year-old claiming that Jordan is the GOAT."
The viral video shows to what extent basketball fans will go when it comes to debates. It will be exciting to see whether the child changes her opinion once she is older.
Otherwise, the supposed parent, who seemed like an LBJ fan, may have constant arguments with his daughter, at least when they watch the game of basketball.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Giannis’ top trade destination
NFL: Bill Belichick favored to be next Jaguars’ HC
CFB: Here are our latest College Football Playoff projections
SPORTS MEDIA: The phone call that brought Inside the NBA to ESPN