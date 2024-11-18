Giannis Antetokounmpo's No. 1 NBA trade destination emerges
By Joe Lago
The scrutiny over Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee intensifies with every Bucks loss. Saturday's 115-114 road defeat to the Charlotte Hornets dropped the team's record to 4-9 and well outside the Eastern Conference's playoff picture.
It's too early to panic, but if the Bucks start running out of time to turn around their season, tough conversations could begin over what to do with an underachieving roster that was built to contend for an NBA championship.
At the center of any trade talks would be Antetokounmpo, the two-time league MVP who would bring a bounty of draft assets to rebuild.
One team that appears most primed to make a substantial offer to Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo is the Houston Rockets.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets still have their dream scenario of acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, but they also would consider offering their "various combinations of rising prospects and draft picks" to the Bucks to bring Antetokounmpo to H-Town.
"Similar whispers have begun to percolate among rival teams monitoring a potential down-the-road Houston pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo," Stein wrote in his latest around-the-league notebook, The Stein Line.
Interestingly enough, the rising Rockets (10-4) take on the Bucks in Milwaukee on Monday night.
The acquisition of Antetokounmpo would immediately elevate Houston to title contender status in an insanely competitive Western Conference. The Rockets aren't the only West team with dreams of making a deal for Giannis, though.
The Golden State Warriors have long coveted Antetokounmpo. Even though the Warriors sit atop the West at a surprising 10-2, they're still viewed as a strong candidate to make a blockbuster deal before the Feb. 6 trade deadline to land a legitimate No. 2 scorer to complement franchise icon Steph Curry.
