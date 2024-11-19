Aaron Rodgers' Jets future in doubt after firing of GM Joe Douglas
By Joe Lago
The blame game for the New York Jets' inability to fulfill their Super Bowl expectations continued Tuesday with the firing of general Joe Douglas.
ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news and characterized owner Woody Johnson's decision — after the abrupt dismissal of head coach Robert Saleh last month — as the beginning of "a complete reboot for the Jets."
Douglas' ouster appears to leave Aaron Rodgers in a precarious position with the franchise.
The GM and head coach who welcomed him with open arms are no longer in the building. While nothing official has been announced, Douglas' departure also means the likely end of Rodgers' tenure with the Jets.
Longtime beat reporter Rich Cimini wrote on X/Twitter: "With a totally new regime in 2025, it likely means Aaron Rodgers won't be back. A new GM and new HC will probably want their own QB. Rodgers has a good relationship with Douglas, and last week he advocated for Jeff Ulbrich — and it's hard to imagine him wanting to even be back."
Johnson, whose desire to win a Super Bowl led him to go all-in with Rodgers, now regains control of the franchise from the 40-year-old quarterback, who was reunited with friends from his Green Bay Packers heyday — offensive play-caller (Nathaniel Hackett) and wide receivers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Davante Adams.
Rodgers, who turns 41 on December 2, has looked more like an aging QB who can no longer improvise out of the pocket and make clutch plays. He's averaging a career-worst 6.4 yards per attempt, a clear indicator that he's relying on quick throws to avoid getting hit, and his 51.0 QBR ranks 24th, only ahead of current starters Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, Caleb Wiliams, Gardner Minshew and Will Levis.
The Jets now figure to join the teams hoping to find their franchise QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have not had the best luck drafting quarterbacks (see Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson), but at 3-8, they currently hold the No. 7 overall pick.
