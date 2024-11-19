Can the Celtics end the Cavaliers undefeated start?
By Max Weisman
The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking their 15-0 record on the road to TD Garden to play the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics on Tuesday, looking to make it 16 straight to open the season. The rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals isn't just a normal regular season game. The Celtics and Cavaliers will be playing in an NBA Cup Group Stage match that has huge implications.
Boston lost its opening Group Stage match to the Atlanta Hawks 117-116 after blowing a 15-point third-quarter lead. Another loss for Boston likely eliminates them from knockout stage contention. A win for the Celtics, and they're right back in it in the Eastern Conference's Group C. This is no easy task. The Cavaliers' 15-0 start has come on the backs of an electric offense, one that rivals the Celtics' record-breaking offense from last year.
Right behind the 2025 Cavs? The 2025 Celtics. Tuesday night's game should be an offensive showcase between the two best teams in the East. Cleveland has been beating its opponents by an average of 12.3 points per game, while Boston is right behind them. The Celtics will have the TD Garden crowd behind them, something Cleveland experienced when they lost to the Celtics in five games in the playoffs.
The Cavs' two best players, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, are averaging 24.6 and 21.4 points per game, respectively. The Celtics, though, are getting 29.7 and 25.6 points per game from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and guards Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill are all game-time decisions, while Celtics guard Payton Pritchard's status will also be determined right before tip.
This is the first of two Celtics-Cavaliers matchups in the next two weeks. Boston will head to Cleveland on December 1 for a normal, non-NBA Cup matchup. Tuesday night's game will be broadcast on TNT at 7 p.m.