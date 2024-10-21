Roundup: Yankees-Dodgers, Aaron Rodgers and the WNBA Finals
By Evan Bleier
Unlike Fridays, Mondays are not the best, but at least there's TBL's Roundup...Let's go...The WNBA Finals capped off the greatest year for women's sports...WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert's dress draws severe backlash at Liberty-Lynx Game 5...Let's see how she handles this: WNBA players opt out of CBA, face 2025 work stoppage...The Yankees-Dodgers World Series has already crowned a winner...Juan Soto might reset the market this off-season in MLB...Speaking of MLB, commissioner Rob Manfred reveals impetus for "centralized" media strategy...ALCS ratings are in, offering a potential World Series preview...AP Top 25 poll predictions after Week 8 in college football...NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 7...Aaron Rodgers takes a jab at the media after Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers...Rodgers also got what he wanted but it's still more of the same for the Jets...Appropriately, the former Packer was ripped by an ESPN analyst for being the Jets' "biggest problem"...With the NBA season about to tip-off, the Bucks get concerning news about a star player...Cleveland Browns players defend Deshaun Watson after fan reaction to QB's season-ending injury...The Raiders might go into tank mode to solve the quarterback problem in Las Vegas...How one controversial call in Georgia-Texas sparked widespread fallout: Fines, fury and now maybe reform...Eminem celebrates birthday with mom’s spaghetti cake during F1 in Austin...Jayden Daniels week-to-week with his rib injury but Commanders are "hopeful" QB plays Caleb Williams and the Bears in Week 8...A neglected Marx Brother and an unsung Stooge finally get their due...
Ex-Premier League goalkeeper gets booed for not letting a kid score
John Mayer shared a heartfelt tribute to Francisco Lindor and the Mets on Instagram
LA Dodgers' "undercover MVP" helped Mookie Betts escape his hitting slump
Ciara celebrates Russell Wilson’s win in Steelers debut after controversial QB move
Best QB in the NFL right now? Detroit's Jared Goff
NBA Survival Guide: The under under-the-radar players of the 2024-25 season
Are the Chiefs really the modern-day Patriots?
How Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury has put the Browns in another difficult spot at QB
The biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA preseason so far
Lionel Messi caps comeback with hat trick as Inter Miami breaks MLS points record
The NFL is flexing Colts-Vikings Week 9 game to Sunday Night Football
Should Game 5 of the WNBA Finals really went to overtime? LeBron didn't think so.
Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve agreed with LBJ
Well, that didn't work out too well
She was lucky not to get tackled
Buffalo's tourism board has to love this...
It appears there is no love lost between Bill Belichick and his replacement Jerod Mayo
This does not seem like a very smart choice, but it is his to make
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: The winner of Dodgers-Yankees Series is…
NFL: Struggling Aaron Rodgers jabs at media after loss
CFB: Headlines from Week 8 of the CFB season