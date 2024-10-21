Aaron Rodgers ripped by ESPN analyst as Jets' 'biggest problem'
By Joe Lago
Rex Ryan isn't afraid to say what he thinks no one else will when it comes to the struggling New York Jets, who lost their fourth-straight game Sunday in a 37-15 road defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The current ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach puts the blame for the Jets' issues squarely on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"The biggest problem is Aaron Rodgers," Ryan said on ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday. "Nobody's going to talk about it. Everybody's scared to or whatever. The facts are — watch the games. He's not playing like the same guy. Like he's struggling. He's not playing winning football."
Against the Steelers, Rodgers completed 24 of 39 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions. His reunion with Davante Adams didn't have an immediate impact, as the newly acquired wide receiver had three receptions for 30 yards on nine targets.
Ryan believes Adams' presence will help "because he's got chemistry and all that type of stuff" with Rodgers. However, the former Jets head coach also believes the 40-year-old QB should take more accountability for mistakes in the passing game.
Two weeks ago, Rodgers blamed an incompletion on wideout Mike Williams for not running the right route. Said Ryan: "OK well, he doesn't run the exact route and he's not on the red line. No, because you're not pitching the ball to the red line."
"To me, quit making dang excuses," Ryan said. "Everybody's afraid of this cat. You better get it done. It's the easiest damn schedule I've ever seen. I've ever seen. This team has no choice and no excuse. They should be in the playoffs."
