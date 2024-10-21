Dodgers' 'undercover MVP' helped Mookie Betts escape hitting slump
By Joe Lago
With a roster featuring three former MVP winners and $1 billion in offseason upgrades, the Los Angeles Dodgers don't appear to be a team of underdog stories. But they do exist.
The success of the 2024 Dodgers doesn't just begin and end with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. There are underrated stars among the supporting cast, and Max Muncy put a spotlight on one of the unsung heroes while being interviewed by SportsNet LA's David Vassegh on Sunday.
During the Dodgers' clubhouse celebration after winning the National League pennant, Muncy spoke glowingly of right-handed reliever Brent Honeywell Jr.'s role during L.A.'s postseason run.
"Guy's a dog. Guy's a dog," Muncy said of Honeywell. "Our whole bullpen is dogs, but this guy, put him in any position. Hey, you need two outs? He's got you. You need three innings? He's got you. This guy don't care. Hey, you need someone to throw live BP in San Diego? He's got you."
"This guy might've gotten Mookie Betts right. Because he threw him live BP," Muncy added. "He threw live BP because (Betts) wasn't knocking at the time. When he threw live BP, Mookie Betts started going off."
Honeywell told Vassegh that he threw pitches "down the middle" to Betts and told him to "crank that s--- out of the ballpark."
"That's awesome," Vassegh said. "Brent Honeywell might be the undercover MVP of this team."
Betts went hitless in the first two games of the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Since then, he's hitting .342 (13 for 38) with four home runs and 12 RBIs.
Honeywell pitched in both of the Dodgers' NL Championship Series losses against the New York Mets. His 4 2/3 innings of work in a 12-6 Game 5 defeat ended up being crucial because it allowed manager Dave Roberts to rest his best bullpen arms for Game 6, which L.A. won 10-5 behind seven relievers.
Honeywell shared with Vassegh what Muncy told him after he walked off the Citi Field mound in Game 5.
"He said that I won us Game 6," Honeywell said.
"Wow. And you were right," Vassegh told Muncy.
