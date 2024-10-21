Cleveland Browns players defend Deshaun Watson after fan reaction to injury
By Tyler Reed
The Cleveland Browns did not have the ideal Sunday. The team dropped their sixth game of the season at home to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it wouldn't be the only loss of the day for the franchise.
Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles injury late in the first half, drawing a rather strange reaction from some in the crowd when it comes to a player getting hurt; Browns players heard the reactions and were not thrilled.
Browns defensive star Myles Garrett referred to Watson as a model citizen when discussing the fan reaction to the quarterback's injury. Of course, the elephant in the room being Deshaun Watson's off-the-field legal issues that have included more than 20 sexual assault allegations.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers takes jab at media after Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Backup quarterback Jameis Winston was also disappointed in fan reaction to Watson's injury. No matter how the players feel, it is hard to ignore how the rest of the city of Cleveland has felt about Watson's time with the franchise.
