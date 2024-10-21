Aaron Rodgers takes jab at media after Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
By Tyler Reed
It has been an insane last few weeks for the New York Jets. The franchise relieved head coach Robert Saleh of his duties. After that, the team lost to the Buffalo Bills, then brought in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' old friend Davante Adams to help lead the offense.
In Adams' first game with the Jets, the team lost its fourth straight game on Sunday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the game, Rodgers was asked how the team could right the ship, and the veteran quarterback didn't mince his words.
I'm sure it can be frustrating to hear the media talk negatively about your team. However, when you are 2-5, it's hard for those in the media not to be hard on a team that could be a factor in the playoffs this season.
RELATED: NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 7
Supposedly, Rodgers quit listening to the media long ago. However, his comments on Sunday night suggest that he hasn't completely shut out all the noise he doesn't want to hear.
