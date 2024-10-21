Aaron Rodgers got what he wanted but it's still more of the same for the Jets
By Max Weisman
This is not what the New York Jets envisioned when they traded for Davante Adams, reuniting quarterback Aaron Rodgers with one of his all-time favorite weapons. The Jets lost their fourth straight game in Adams' debut, losing 37-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're now 2-5 on the year, a worse record through seven games than last year when they didn't have Rodgers under center.
When New York traded for Adams, they believed it would help Rodgers look more like his old self, with an increase in touchdowns and a decrease in interceptions. Rodgers, though, looked more of the same Sunday night, going 24-for-39 with 276 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Adams was targeted nine times, but had just three receptions for 30 yards.
Adding another weapon has not helped Rodgers break an improbable streak of 28 straight regular season games with under 300 yards, dating back to Week 13 of the 2021 season. The Jets failures with what is seemingly a talented team has some analysts calling them out.
ESPN analyst and former Jet Damien Woody didn't like host Mike Greenberg calling the Jets a team Monday morning on Get Up.
"The Jets have a roster, they don't have a team," Woody said. "They got a bunch of guys with recognizable names but they're not playing up to any type of standard. They don't have any type of identity, and that's a problem...All these different players, but they're not a team. These guys don't know their job, they don't know how to execute their jobs, their responsibilities. I don't think they have leadership in that locker room."
Remarkably, the Jets still have a 47% chance to make the playoffs even with a 2-5 record, according to ESPN analytics. And while they play a bad New England Patriots team Sunday, they'll need more than a win over a basement-dwelling team to get back on track and make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
