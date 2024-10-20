Juan Soto might reset the market this off-season
By Max Weisman
One winter ago, two-way player Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signifying his place as the best baseball player in the world. Juan Soto might get near that number this off-season.
The New York Yankees traded for Soto in December, acquiring him alongside Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, Drew Thorpe, and Kyle Higashioka. The trade is paying dividends for New York, which clinched a trip to its first World Series since 2009 Saturday night.
The Yankees traded for Soto in the final year of his contract, so he's a free agent this offseason. The 25-year-old will command a ton of money from whoever signs him. In the regular season, Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI. His OPS was .989. The Yankees are paying Soto $31 million for his services this season, but he's likely to get much more per year starting next season.
In 2022, Soto rejected what would have been a record 15-year, $440 million contract from the Washington Nationals. He's expected to sign a deal north of $500 million and one that could near, or even top, $600 million over the winter. The massive price tag means only a select few teams will be able to afford to pay Soto.
Those teams are the Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs could be in the mix, but it's unlikely they'd spend close to $600 million.
The Mets have the richest owner in the league, Steve Cohen, and Cohen is committed to fielding the best possible team at Citi Field in pursuit of a championship. The Dodgers, due to deferring $680 million of Ohtani's contract, could certainly afford Soto's price tag. And the Yankees likely would not have traded for Soto if they weren't committed to signing him to a long-term deal. Soto is playing so well this postseason that the price tag may have increased.
Soto is hitting .333 this postseason with three home runs and eight RBI. In the Yankees ALCS clincher Saturday night, Soto hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to essentially clinch the series. The homer would be the game-winning, series-clinching hit for New York.
The bidding war for Soto will be the most watched story this off-season. Soto is represented by Scott Boras, an agent known for getting his clients the biggest possible contract. Right now, though, Soto is focused on bringing the Yankees their 28th championship. The World Series begins on October 25.
