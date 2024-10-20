AP Top 25 poll predictions after Week 8 in college football
By Joe Lago
A new No. 1 team will sit atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll when the new rankings are announced Sunday.
Georgia's impressive 30-15 victory over No. 1 Texas should pave the way for No. 2 Oregon to move up to the top spot.
RELATED: Headlines from Week 8 of the 2024 College Football season
The Ducks, who pummeled Purdue 35-0 on Friday to improve to 7-0, will be the fourth team this season to be ranked first, joining preseason No. 1 Georgia, Texas and Alabama.
Penn State (6-0), which was on a bye, should move up a spot to No. 2. The Bulldogs — on the strength of their road victory against the Longhorns — figure to leapfrog idle Ohio State as the new No. 3 team in the country.
Here is how the rankings should look going into Week 9 of the 2024 college football season.
1. Oregon (7-0). Won 35-0 at Purdue. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Illinois (6-1).
2. Penn State (6-0). Bye in Week 8. Next game: Oct. 26 at Wisconsin (5-2).
3. Georgia (6-1). Won 30-15 at Texas. Next game: Nov. 2 vs. Florida (4-3).
4. Ohio State (5-1). Bye in Week 8. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska (5-2).
5. Texas (6-1). Lost 30-15 vs. Georgia. Next game: Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt (5-2).
6. Miami (7-0). Won 52-45 at Louisville. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Florida State (1-6).
7. LSU (6-1). Won 34-10 at Arkansas. Next game: Oct. 26 at Texas A&M (6-1).
8. Iowa State (7-0). Won 38-35 vs. UCF. Next game: Nov. 2 vs. Texas Tech (5-2).
9. Clemson (6-1). Won 48-31 vs. Virginia. Next game: Nov. 2 vs. Louisville (4-3).
10. Tennessee (6-1). Won 24-17 vs. Alabama. Next game: Nov. 2 vs. Kentucky (3-4).
11. Notre Dame (6-1). Won 31-13 at Georgia Tech. Next game: Oct. 26 at Navy (6-0).
12. BYU (7-0). Won 38-35 vs. Oklahoma State. Next game: Oct. 26 at UCF (3-4).
13. Texas A&M (6-1). Won 34-24 at Mississippi State. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Arkansas (4-3).
14. Indiana (7-0). Won 56-7 vs. Nebraska. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Washington (4-3).
15. Kansas State (6-1). Won 45-18 at West Virginia. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Kansas (2-5).
16. Boise State (5-1). Bye in Week 8. Next game: Oct. 25 at UNLV.
17. Missouri (6-1). Won 21-17 vs. Auburn. Next game: Oct. 26 at Alabama (5-2).
18. Mississippi (5-2). Bye in Week 8. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Oklahoma (4-3).
19. Pittsburgh (6-0). Bye in Week 8. Next game: Oct. 24 vs. Syracuse (5-1).
20. Illinois (6-1). Won 21-7 vs. Michigan. Next game: Oct. 26 at Oregon (7-0).
21. SMU (6-1). Won 40-10 at Stanford. Next game: Oct. 26 at Duke (6-1).
22. Alabama (5-2). Lost 24-17 at Tennessee. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Missouri (6-1).
23. Army (7-0). Won 45-28 vs. East Carolina. Next game: Nov. 2 vs. Air Force (1-6).
24. Navy (6-0). Won 51-17 vs. Charlotte. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Notre Dame (6-1).
25. Vanderbilt (5-2). Won 24-14 vs. Ball State. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Texas (6-1).
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Troy Aikman rips ‘lazy’ Cowboy receivers
CBB/NBA: Let the Ace Bailey-Cooper Flagg debate begin
CFB: Tennessee looking like a title contender