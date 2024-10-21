Bucks get concerning news about star player
By Max Weisman
Two days ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks' 2024 season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported star forward Khris Middleton will miss the game and the start of the season as he continues to rehab from off-season ankle surgeries.
According to Charania, the Bucks are being very cautious with Middleton, not rushing him to a return. Middleton didn't play in any of Milwaukee's preseason games and hasn't been participating in 5-on-5 scrimmages at practices. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Middleton has been limited in practice since Wednesday. Taureen Prince has been playing in his place during the preseason.
Middleton's left ankle injury occurred on February 6 in a game against the Phoenix Suns. He called the ankle sprain the worst of his career, and the injury forced him to miss the next 16 games. He injured his right ankle in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. Middleton, though, played through the injury, averaging 24.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in Milwaukee's series loss. He underwent surgeries for the injuries after the Bucks were eliminated.
The injuries continue a concerning trend for Middleton. The Bucks forward has played just 88 regular season games in the last two seasons due to different injuries. He's been kept on minutes restrictions for most of the games he's played since returning from knee surgery in the summer of 2023.
Milwaukee hasn't won a playoff series since 2022, losing in the first round each of the last two years. Not rushing Middleton back may have some effect on the Bucks early season games, but if it keeps him healthy towards the end of the season, the Bucks are more likely to end that streak.
