Ex-Premier League goalkeeper gets booed for not letting a kid score (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Kids dream of taking the field where their heroes play and someday achieving success to the cheers of the adoring home fans.
David James is absolutely content with crushing those dreams.
RELATED: Thomas Tuchel's hiring as England manager draws backlash
The former Premier League goalkeeper participated in a penalty shootout exhibition at halftime of Liverpool's match with Chelsea on Sunday. During the spot-kick display, an 11-year-old boy stepped up to take his turn at trying to score against James.
James made diving saves against the boy not once, but twice.
After James' second save, the boy held out his arms in exasperation. As loud boos rained down from the angry Anfield crowd, the 54-year-old James also held out his arms as if to say, "What else should I have done?"
The Make-A-Wish Foundation should keep James far away from any of their soccer events.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: The winner of Dodgers-Yankees Series is…
NFL: Struggling Aaron Rodgers jabs at media after loss
CFB: Headlines from Week 8 of the CFB season