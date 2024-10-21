NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 7
By Tyler Reed
Week 7 of the NFL season will finish up later tonight with another ridiculous Monday Night Football doubleheader. However, the rest of the Week 7 slate has opened the eyes of a few front offices and the future decisions that need to be made.
Here are the coaches on the hot seat after Week 7.
Dennis Allen
The New Orleans Saints kicked off Week 7 by getting absolutely demolished on Thursday night against their former coach, Sean Payton, and the Denver Broncos. The writing is not just on the wall for Dennis Allen. It may just be on a pink slip waiting for him later today.
Kevin Stefanski
The Cleveland Browns are 1-6, and things do not look like they are getting better any time soon. Of course, head coach Kevin Stefanski has to take some of the blame for this mess. However, it may be in Stefanski's best interest to hope the franchise goes in another direction.
Antonio Pierce
When Antonio Pierce was announced as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, it felt right. However, nothing has felt right since. The Raiders are 2-5 on the season, and a new part owner of the franchise could be looking to bring in a hall-of-fame coach as quickly as possible.
Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys didn't even play this week, but nobody has a hotter seat than Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys head coach is probably living on borrowed time as the head man in Dallas. A loss this coming Sunday may be the final moment of the McCarthy era in Dallas.
