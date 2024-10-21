Raiders might go into tank mode to solve their quarterback problem
By Joe Lago
A Week 2 road upset of the Baltimore Ravens injected some hope into the Las Vegas Raiders' season, but since that gutsy 26-23 comeback victory, Antonio Pierce's squad has been wracked with injuries and mired in drama with the saga of unhappy star wide receiver Davante Adams.
Dreams of a winning season have dissipated with Adams' eventual exit and the team's slide with losses in four of its last five games. Sunday's latest disappointing performance in a 20-15 defeat to the equally injury-ravaged Los Angeles Rams could be the tipping point for the Las Vegas braintrust.
According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders are contemplating the idea of starting undrafted rookie Carter Bradley at quarterback to see what the 24-year-old can do.
The decision to bench Gardner Minshew, the demoted starter who played Sunday only because second-year QB Aidan O'Connell broke his thumb, would officially signal that Las Vegas would be in full development mode to assess young talent.
Of course, starting a rookie quarterback would also allow the Raiders to deemphasize winning and prioritize their draft position in hopes of finally solving their biggest problem.
Writes Tafur: "No one would throw the word “tank” around — you can go ahead and use “rebuilding” — but the Raiders are injured enough that they can try to win while giving every younger player a chance and maybe help their draft stock in trying to get a franchise quarterback."
The fact Las Vegas is 2-5 and careening toward a third-straight losing season (and sixth out of eight years) isn't a surprise.
First-year general manager Tom Telesco passed on trading up for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft and opted to roll the dice with O'Connell and Minshew, who was signed by Telesco in free agency. Also, Luke Getsy was hired as offensive coordinator despite his suboptimal record with the Chicago Bears.
Trading Adams was the right move. Playing for 2025 would be the Raiders' next organizational victory. And as difficult as that may sound, Raider Nation should get behind the idea because it would be the first crucial step toward finally escaping two decades of mediocrity.
