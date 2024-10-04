Is the WNBA headed for a work stoppage over player salaries?
By Joe Lago
The WNBA enjoyed unprecedented attention this season with record TV ratings and increased attendance, and despite the uncomfortable issues that emerged with its rapid growth, the league is set to continue its upward trend with an 11-year, $2.2 billion media rights contract that could grow to $3 billion.
However, with reigning MVP A'ja Wilson making only $200,000 a year, is it time for WNBA players to push for a larger cut of the revenue pie, one that's closer to the 50/50 split with their brethren in the NBA? Some observers believe it's an inevitability.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year but not by unanimous vote
In July, Bill Simmons predicted that the situation is heading "to a labor strike" in the next two years. Sports business writer Joe Pompliano echoed that sentiment this week in his "Huddle Up" newsletter and discussed it further with Ethan Strauss, who also covers business, media and culture in sports.
"I feel like we're quickly headed towards a scenario where there's going to be a lockout in the WNBA," Pompliano said.
"Aliyah Boston says she wants commas in her paycheck, a million-plus dollars essentially, right? And that's not happening anytime soon in the WNBA," he added. "... I think the players are going to have a really hard time dealing with that because they're going on the road and they're seeing these sold-out arenas. The economics of the league just don't give that opportunity to them."
The players union has a chance to force the league's hand this year. The WNBA's current collective bargaining agreement runs until 2027, but the WNBPA can opt out of the CBA by November 1, moving up the expiration date to after the 2025 season. Pompliano writes, "They (the players) will certainly do that."
However, Pompliano hopes "cooler heads prevail" because "shutting down the league for even a small period of time could halt the WNBA’s momentum."
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL/CFB: Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter No. 1 pick in new mocks
SPORTS MEDIA: Get ready for Marshawn Lynch on ‘College Gameday’
WNBA: Caitlin Clark wins W ROY—but not unanimously?!