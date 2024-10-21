Cathy Engelbert's dress at WNBA Finals draws severe backlash
By Joe Lago
In 1985, the New York Knicks won the lottery and the right to select Patrick Ewing with the No. 1 overall pick. The franchise needed a savior, and Ewing, the 7-foot All-American from Georgetown, became the Hall of Fame building block of Knicks teams that reached two NBA Finals.
Conspiracy theorists believed the lottery was rigged with a "frozen envelope" that allowed commissioner David Stern to choose the Knicks and award the top pick to the team that plays in the nation's largest media market. Stern, of course, thought the accusation of any NBA-orchestrated manipulation was "ridiculous."
RELATED: The WNBA Finals capped off the greatest year for women's sports
Sunday's decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals conjured more conspiracy talk about alleged New York favoritism.
The New York Liberty finally captured their first WNBA crown after defeating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Conspiracists believe the Liberty got help from the referees as well as the league.
A controversial foul call allowed Breanna Stewart to tie the game with free throws and send it to OT. Afterward, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve ripped into the refs, saying, "This s--- was stolen from us."
The accusations of favoritism weren't helped by the fashion choice of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who wore a dress with a New York skyline theme. The WNBA social media team also posted a photo of the Liberty's celebration with a caption stating "the trophy is right where it belongs." The tweet was later deleted.
Did the WNBA aid its New York-based team at winning a championship? That's hard to believe and even tougher to prove.
However, what can't be disputed is the commissioner's dress selection. It was a bad look by Engelbert, who was roundly and justly criticized by the media.
