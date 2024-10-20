Headlines from Week 8 of the 2024 College Football season
By Tyler Reed
It was another glorious fall Saturday full of everything one does during the best season of the year: watching college football. Yes, the sweatpants have finally returned as we get into the beef stew portion of the schedule.
Week 8 showed fans a lot about who is real and who may be a fraud. Here are the biggest moments of Week 8.
Hoosier Daddy
Folks, there seems to be a football program brewing greatness in Bloomington. The Indiana Hoosiers decimated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 56-7, proving that they may belong on the big stage in the Big Ten.
Cardiac 'Canes
The game of the weekend was easily the Miami Hurricanes' 52-45 victory over the Louisville Cardinals. It might not always be pretty, but the Hurricanes are continuing to find ways to win.
Bielema Ball
In leather-painted helmets, the Ilinois football program took down the reigning champion Michigan Wolverines 21-7. The game was a classic smash-mouth Big Ten matchup, with the uniforms to match. Is Illinois a playoff team?
Cigar Season
The third Saturday of October in 2024 belongs to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols hung on to a 24-17 victory to hand Alabama their second loss of the season. The vibes are high in Knoxville, which makes my stomach sick.
Welcome To The Party, Pal
Even with angry fans throwing garbage on the field to help overturn a penalty, the 23-0 halftime deficit proved to be too much for the Texas Longhorns in their first SEC matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia would go on to win the game 30-15. However, the second half became more about how bad the officials are than about how powerful Georgia still is.
Welcome to the show, Longhorns.
