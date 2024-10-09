Roundup: Utah Hockey Club, Nico Collins and Rodgers on Saleh
By Evan Bleier
Following a jam-packed Tuesday in the sporting world, Hump Day is here...Let's go...Aaron Rodgers called the Robert Saleh firing allegations "patently false"...Jim Trotter settled his lawsuit against the NFL and created an HBCU scholarship foundation...Utah Hockey Club's mascot proves there was no thought in creating the franchise...Nico Collins's injured reserve stint will test the Houston Texans' depth...Netflix dropped the release date for their 2004 Boston Red Sox documentary...New Orleans Saints receiver gets flamed by the City of Detroit X account...Maxx Crosby calls out former NFL executive in fiery rant...MLB will take over broadcasting duties for 3 teams in 2025...MLB owner John Fisher gives appearance A's Vegas stadium is making progress...Hot sauce taste test reveals how expectations shape pleasure and pain...Speaking of pain, Christian McCaffrey won't return in Week 6, but he could return in Week 7 against the Chiefs..NFL Network is reporting that rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is a strong candidate to start at QB for injured Derek Carr for New Orleans...2024-25 NBA.com GM Survey: 50 questions ahead of new season...LIV Golf’s shadow looms over Ryder Cup as captains address challenges...Can former MVP Aaron Judge handle the pressure of the MLB postseason? The Yankees better hope so...For players who aren't on playoff teams like the Yankees, it's time to take loans...Ravens hire Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator to assist flailing defense...Bronny James is doing exactly what anyone else would do in his sneakers...Five potential landing spots for Davante Adams...Lamar Jackson disagrees with Jayden Daniels comparisons to him...How will fans react when ex-UK head coach returns to Lexington?
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2024 PPR player rankings entering Week 6
Jake Paul offers Mike Tyson $5 million for fight-night incentive
How the Mets and McDonald’s are capitalizing on the "Grimace effect"
A new Super League concept could radically alter college sports
USC's JuJu Watkins's new Nike contract is one of the most lucrative deals in women's basketball
People on the internet really hate these five U.S. states
Bill Belichick is a sinister con man in American Sports Story
Heisman Trophy updated betting odds: Ashton Jeanty, learn the name
Biker chick Philosophy 101
Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell made history by becoming the first woman to serve as a full-time NHL coach
Teenager claims first ever Tetris "rebirth" by returning to level 0
Canadian YouTuber Mike Jack put down 2 lb. 7 oz. of hot sauce in three minutes during a record-breaking visit to Guinness World Records HQ in London.
There's no way a 72-year-old guy who is trying to rehab his image can be happy about this
An appropriate mode of transportation for His Airness
Hero passenger lands plane after pilot passes out
U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe let chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote have it after losing to Roman Safiullin at the Shanghai Masters.
Bo Nix has jokes...again
