Maxx Crosby calls out former NFL executive in fiery rant
By Max Weisman
Following the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos during Week 5, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby called out a former NFL executive who had previously spoke about Crosby on an episode of 'The Pat McAfee Show'.
Mike Lombardi, who was the Raiders senior personnel executive from 1998-2006 and the general manager of the Cleveland Browns in 2013, criticized Crosby for not attending the Raiders-Browns matchup in Week 4, despite his injury.
"Maxx Crosby didn't go to the game on Sunday with a hamstring," Lombardi said. "To me, that bothers me. There's something going on in that locker room."
The Raiders didn't have a problem with Crosby not attending the Raiders 20-16 win, so why should Lombardi? In addition to a weird accusation he also got Crosby's injury wrong; it was a high-ankle sprain, not a hamstring injury.
Crosby fired back at Lombardi in a postgame interview Sunday.
"Don't speak on my name when you don't know what the hell is going on," Crosby said. "These guys know I'll take a bullet for them, everyone in this locker room, so when you got clowns talking, they get their one day of the week to go on 'The Pat McAfee Show' and talk, talking about what we should do and he hadn't even been a general manager, you're a general manager for one year, so it's embarrasing. Don't speak for me."
In Crosby's return to the playing field against Denver, he recorded three tackles and two sacks before shutting down Lombardi's perceptions of him and the team postgame.
