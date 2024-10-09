The Big Lead

Heisman Trophy updated betting odds: Ashton Jeanty, learn the name

As college football enters Week 7, here are the latest betting odds for the Heisman Trophy.

By Tyler Reed

Brian Losness-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter


The college football season enters its seventh week of the season. As talk of playoff teams and conference standings heats up, there is always one conversation that will always be a heated discussion at the bar, and that's predicting the Heisman Trophy winner.

Check out the latest from the oddsmakers below:

Ashton Jeanty +225

Travis Hunter +300

Cam Ward +400

Jalen Milroe +1000

Dillon Gabriel +1500

Cade Klubnik +1600

Quinn Ewers +2000

RELATED: Pat McAfee still amazed by Cal's 'awesome' College GameDay in Berkeley

It should come as no surprise that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the current betting favorite. The Broncos running back is putting up numbers that rival Barry Sanders' career at Oklahoma State. Jeanty already has over 1,000 yards rushing and did it with less than 100 carries.

Trailing just behind Jeanty is Colorado standout Travis Hunter. Hunter's ability to play both sides of the ball at a high level will absolutely have him in New York as a final candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

It's starting to feel like the award will not go to a quarterback for the first time since 2020. For now, I would advise in college football games to get to the nearest television when Jeanty and Hunter are on the field.

MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

SPORTS MEDIA: Shams to ESPN; Passan’s hysterical reaction

NFL: Davante Adams trade talk heating up

NBA: Bronny and LeBron make history

SPORTS MEDIA: Archie Manning kills it on the ManningCast

Home/CFB