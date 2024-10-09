New Orleans Saints receiver gets absolutely flamed by City of Detroit X account
By Tyler Reed
The city of Detroit is high on vibes as we enter October. The Detroit Tigers are currently in a battle for an ALCS birth, the Detroit Lions are coming off of an NFC Championship appearance, and the Detroit Red Wings begin action on Thursday. Life couldn't get much better for a Detroit sports fan.
So, when someone throws a jab at the city in a time of positivity, don't expect Detroiters just to allow it. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Eqaunimeous St. Brown learned that the hard way.
The younger brother of Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't have kind words to say about the city where his older brother plays. To paraphrase, the younger St. Brown believes Detroit is a dump and not a place where anyone wants to live.
St. Brown's words got back to the City of Detroit's X account, and the war of words went on from there.
The City of Detroit account nailed St. Brown with the final blow, telling the wide receiver that, hopefully, he will not have to move to another city, as St. Brown has played for three different franchises in just five years.
Ain't nothing going to break the stride of Detroit sports fans at this moment. So, if you're thinking about clowning the city, you may want to give that a second thought.
