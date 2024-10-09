Aaron Rodgers calls Robert Saleh firing allegations 'patently false'
By Joe Lago
Aaron Rodgers denied any involvement in the New York Jets' decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh and called the "ridiculous allegations" of his role in Saleh's ouster "patently false" while making his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, owner Woody Johnson shockingly made the decision to part ways with Saleh just five games into the 2024 NFL regular season. CBS Sports reported that Saleh was considering firing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, a longtime Rodgers confidant dating back to their Green Bay Packers days.
Naturally, the internet attempted to connect the dots with the sleuthing concluding that Rodgers allegedly played a role in Saleh's dismissal.
"As far as any other ridiculous allegations out there, I'm not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it, and that is I resent any of those accusations because they're patently false," Rodgers said.
"It's interesting the amount of power that people think that I have, which I don't."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Johnson called Rodgers on Monday night, a day after the Jets lost 23-17 to the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 2-3.
Rodgers confirmed that he spoke to Johnson on Monday night, but he said the conversation had nothing to do with Saleh's status as Jets head coach.
"Woody has no obligation to let me know of what his plans are," Rodgers said. "Whether or not he knew what he was doing in that moment is inconsequential. I just appreciate the call that he was checking on me. It was just like a friend call, like 'Hey man, I saw that hit in the game. You doing OK?'"
When asked if he regularly gets phone calls from Johnson, Rodgers said they have talked a "number of times over the last couple of years."
Rodgers repeatedly expressed his love for Saleh, saying he was a big reason for joining the Jets. "I have a lot of respect for him," Rodgers said. "It's just a reminder of how tough the business is."
