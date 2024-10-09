Nico Collins' injured reserve stint will test the Texans' depth
By Joe Lago
How good are the Houston Texans? They are 4-1 and sit atop the AFC South.
How good are these Texans without star wide receiver Nico Collins? We're about to find out.
RELATED: George Pickens' limited playing time attributed to weird reason by Mike Tomlin
On Wednesday, Collins, the NFL's leader in receiving yards with 567, was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and will miss the next four games.
Collins injured his hamstring last Sunday in Houston's 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills. On Monday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans classified Collins as being "week to week," but further testing revealed enough damage to require a longer recovery period, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
The Texans' depth will be tested. Luckily for quarterback C.J. Stroud, he can turn to two other capable wideouts in Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, who is relishing a fresh start in Houston. Diggs' 31 receptions are just one catch behind Collins for the team lead.
Houston travels to New England this week, but the Texans will be taking on a 1-4 Patriots squad that is turning to its rookie quarterback. No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye is expected to make his first NFL start on Sunday.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Fans point finger at Aaron Rodgers for Saleh firing
NBA: Bronny haters missing the mark
MLB: Remembering the great Luis Tiant
SPORTS MEDIA: Shams officially joins ESPN