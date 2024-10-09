Netflix drops release date for 2004 Boston Red Sox documentary
By Tyler Reed
October is the most beautiful time of year for any sports fan. No matter your cup of tea, October is filled with NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB Postseason events. Baseball's long, grueling season culminates in October and sometimes November.
Netflix is cashing in on all the baseball love with its release of 'The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox.' On Wednesday, the streaming service dropped the latest trailer for the documentary, which included a release date.
Mark your calendars. On October 23rd, Netflix will release the documentary on one of the greatest sports stories of our lifetime. The 2004 Red Sox were never supposed to be World Series champions, but that didn't stop the front office and the players from proving everyone wrong.
2004 was peak sports fandom for a little 11-year-old dork like myself. My heart always belonged to the underdogs, and the Red Sox were the perfect embodiment of the phrase anything is possible.
Put me down as being in attendance for the opening day of this documentary. By in attendance, I mean sitting on my couch with fall fragrance candles, bringing a symphony of smells to my living room as I curl up with that cozy girl nostalgia.
