Jim Trotter settles lawsuit against NFL, creates HBCU scholarship foundation
By Joe Lago
Former NFL Network employee and Pro Football Hall of Fame journalist Jim Trotter announced Wednesday that he has settled his racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.
RELATED: WNBA players union calls out Christine Brennan for 'unprofessional' interview
Trotter, a national columnist at The Athletic, announced the settlement in a post on X. He also broke more news by adding he will be creating a scholarship foundation "for journalism students at (Historically Black Colleges and Universities)" and the NFL "has agreed to make a donation in support thereof."
"I am proud to have the opportunity to help and support HBCU students achieve their goals and dreams, just as scholarships afforded me these opportunities when I was a student at Howard University."
Trotter sued the NFL in September 2023, claiming that his NFL Network contract was not renewed after he questioned commissioner Roger Goodell about the lack of diversity within the league and at the NFL Network offices.
Trotter's foundation — Work, Plan, Pray Foundation — has the goal of "empowering today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders in sports journalism and sports management."
"We all know there’s a lack of diversity in sports media and the front office of athletic teams, particularly in decision-making positions," Trotter wrote on the foundation's web site. "But rather than focus on the problem, I’m committed to finding solutions."
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Fans point finger at Aaron Rodgers for Saleh firing
NBA: Bronny haters missing the mark
MLB: Remembering the great Luis Tiant
SPORTS MEDIA: Shams officially joins ESPN