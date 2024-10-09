Lamar Jackson disagrees with Jayden Daniels comparisons to him
By Joe Lago
Lamar Jackson has seen what Jayden Daniels is already doing to NFL defenses because, like everyone else on social media, the Washington Commanders rookie quarterback's viral highlights are impossible to ignore on the timeline.
"He's going off," Jackson said Wednesday.
Daniels' incredible two-way assault through the air and on the ground has elevated the Commanders from NFL has-been to surprising NFC East leader at 4-1. The immediate impact of the 2024 No. 2 overall pick to spark Washington's renaissance is the story of the season so far.
Daniels leads the NFL with a 77.1 completion percentage and has thrown for 1,135 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. His 106.3 passer rating ranks fifth in the league.
However, it's Daniels' damage with his legs that is drawing comparisons to Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens' two-time NFL MVP. The former LSU star and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has rushed for 300 yards, second only to Jackson's 363 yards, and run for four touchdowns.
Daniels refuted any comparisons to Jackson. "At the end of the day, I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such and such," he said Wednesday.
Jackson concurred. "I agree. He's his own player. He's his own man," he said. "He's just trying to make a name by himself. So I agree with him."
Commanders tight end Zach Ertz said it's a "disservice to both players" to draw such comparisons.
"It's still so early in his career, and it's about continued success in this league," Ertz said of Daniels. "We got all the confidence in the world that Jayden is going to be that guy for a long time. But we also don't need him to feel like he's got to go out there and outdo Lamar. He's just go to go out there and be the best version of himself."
