NFL fans point fingers at Aaron Rodgers after Jets fire Robert Saleh
By Max Weisman
The New York Jets reportedly made a shocking decision Tuesday morning, firing head coach Robert Saleh, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. When the Jets take the field Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, they'll be under their fourth head coach in the past ten years. According to Schefter, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be named head coach in the interim.
Saleh was 20-36 during his tenure in New York, and after a 2-3 start, including a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the organization decided they needed to go in a different direction. NFL fans, though, feel the decision was made by someone else, specifically Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed the move in a statement.
"This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets," he wrote. "I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction."
A week ago, during Rodgers' weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers shut down any rumors that he didn't get along with his head coach.
"Rob and I have a great relationship; we have since day one when I got here," Rodgers said. "We have text message conversations, threads that we're in, conversations about a number of different topics outside of football. We have a good friendship."
The only reason Rodgers had to clarify his relationship with Saleh was because cameras caught him shoving Saleh away on the sideline after a touchdown.
After Schefter broke the news Tuesday morning that Saleh will no longer be the coach of the Jets, fans took to social media to point fingers at Rodgers.
Incredibly, this is the first time the Jets have fired a head coach mid-season. Todd Bowles went 4-12 in 2018 and Adam Gase went 2-14 in 2020 yet both made it through the season before being fired. Robert Saleh was not afforded the same respect.
