Bronny James is doing exactly what everyone else would do in his shoes
By Tyler Reed
It took one NBA preseason game for everyone and their brother to come out of their caves and hate on Bronny James. The Los Angeles Lakers took James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, giving the league its first-ever father-son duo as LeBron James enters his 22nd season.
In two preseason games, the younger James has posted just two points. The stats could be better for someone facing this much pressure, and maybe he isn't ready for the moment. But would you turn down a shot to play in the NBA?
Let's just say that my dad was one of the greatest players to ever play in the league, I would absolutely attempt to follow in his footsteps. If that means I get an opportunity that I may not be ready for, then I don't believe that it's my fault. That's the organization's fault for giving me that opportunity.
Thankfully, my father was a prison guard because it would have been highly embarrassing for either of us to try to dribble a basketball. But you get the point. The hate directed at the younger James has to stem from jealousy, where keyboard warriors believe they could have made the big time if they weren't the size of the Keebler elf or the athletic ability of someone who peaked at 14.
So it doesn't work out, who cares? Your life will not be any different if a second-round pick from the NBA Draft turns out not to be good. Spoiler: it happens all the time.
