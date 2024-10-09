Utah Hockey Club's mascot proves there was no thought in creating this franchise
By Tyler Reed
On Tuesday, the NHL dropped the puck on its 2024-25 campaign. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers celebrated their banner night with a beatdown of the Boston Bruins, and the newest NHL franchise started their journey with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Yes, the Utah Hockey Club made history on Tuesday as the franchise held its first regular-season game. While the nickname Hockey Club doesn't scream creativity, the choice of mascot may even be an even lazier mover.
The franchise couldn't even come up with a cute,, cuddly mascot that would generate massive sales as a plushy stuffed animal. Instead, the Hockey Club asked for help from the Utah Jazz, and Jazz Bear is now Hockey Club Bear.
Of course, you could give the people of Utah a pass. Their basketball team is named after a type of music that probably doesn't get played much around the state. However, the sheer lack of effort to create something for this franchise is laughable.
RELATED: NHL 2024-25 season kicks off with 'The Next Golden Era is Now' Campaign
The NHL wanted out of Arizona and didn't care how it happened. Now, fans are looking at a franchise that looks like the base creation of a video game franchise that makes you buy your way into a better creation.
How does a bear even join a hockey club?
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Fans point finger at Aaron Rodgers for Saleh firing
NBA: Bronny haters missing the mark
MLB: Remembering the great Luis Tiant
SPORTS MEDIA: Shams officially joins ESPN