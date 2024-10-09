Former UK head coach will make his return to Lexington; how will the fans react?
By Tyler Reed
If you are not a Kentucky resident, chances are you know the state for a few things. The holy trio is bourbon, horses, and college basketball. There's no other place in this country that takes college basketball as seriously as the great state of Kentucky.
So, if you ever end up being on the wrong side of Kentucky fans, chances are your life will be hell. Former Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino knows that from experience.
Pitino made the jump to the NBA after creating a monster in Lexington. However, that jump wouldn't be permanent as the Hall of Fame coach later saw himself as the head man at Kentucky's most bitter enemy, the Louisville Cardinals.
RELATED: Seth Davis to launch new web site for 'elite' college basketball coverage
The former Kentucky head coach is now leading St. Johns and feels it could be a good time to return to his old home state.
Pitino announced he will be at Kroger Field on Saturday for Kentucky's game against Vanderbilt, and rumors began flying this week that the former coach may be a special guest at Kentucky basketball's Big Blue Madness on Friday night.
I was three years old when Pitino won his lone national title at Kentucky, so the only Pitino I know is the one who coached Little Brother. To me, Pitino invading sacred ground shouldn't be allowed. The man longs for the days when he had the greatest job in college basketball.
Yes, the new Kentucky head coach, Mark Pope, is a Pitino disciple. Pope helped lead the 1996 team to the title. However, keep the lovefest behind closed doors, and keep the man with a Louisville tattoo out of the house that Gods built.
If Pitino shows up, I'm going to need a bucket.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
SPORTS MEDIA: Shams to ESPN; Passan’s hysterical reaction
NFL: Davante Adams trade talk heating up
NBA: Bronny and LeBron make history
SPORTS MEDIA: Archie Manning kills it on the ManningCast