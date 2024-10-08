Roundup: Robert Saleh, Luis Tiant and is Bronny James being set up to fail in the NBA?
By Evan Bleier
After the week began with a jam-packed Monday in the world of sports, Tuesday did not disappoint...Let's go...NFL fans point fingers at Aaron Rodgers after Jets fire Robert Saleh...Archie Manning delivers legendary guest appearance on the "ManningCast"...Luis Tiant tributes mount after former Red Sox great's passing at age 83...Bronny James "set up for failure" with Lakers, according to NBA consensus...Drake Maye reportedly named Patriots starting quarterback...Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler robbed of $100K watch at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia...Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm weakens slightly to Category 4 but is still "extremely dangerous"...MLB playoffs treat fans to a "first-ever" in the divisional round...These are the 180+ best deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day...TBS viewers say their feed froze for an entire inning of ALDS Game 2...NCAA soon to be "entirely debt free" for the first time in decades...The latest lawsuit against Deshaun Watson has been resolved, according to his lawyers...Like beer? Firestone Walker Brewing Company announced the 2025 edition of its Brewmaster's Collective and here's where you can enroll...Former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has a new gig in MLS...Dutch museum finds beer can artwork in bin after staff member thought it was trash...NHL 2024-25 season opener kicks off with "The Next Golden Era is Now" campaign..The aforementioned Watson's deal is called '"the worst transaction in the history of football"
