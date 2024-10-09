Five potential landing spots for Davante Adams
By Max Weisman
On Monday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams could be traded within '48 hours'. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, no trade has been made for the six-time Pro Bowler. Adams is also still fighting a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the Raiders' previous two games. In the meantime, here are five potential landing spots for Adams.
New York Jets:
The Jets need something to fire up their fan base. The organization fired head coach Robert Saleh Tuesday after Saleh posted a 20-36 record in three seasons and change. The Jets are 2-3 following a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions in the loss, tying a career-high. Rodgers still hasn't thrown over 300 yards in a game since 2021.
Trading for Adams makes a lot of sense for the Jets. It would add another offensive weapon to Rodgers' arsenal, and one he is already familiar with, having spent eight years in Green Bay together. It was with Rodgers throwing to him that Adams set career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns.
New Orleans Saints:
After a scintillating 2-0 start in which they scored 47 and 44 points, the Saints have dropped three straight, scoring only 49 total. Adding Adams to a wide receiver core of Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed would open up the Saints offense, as their receiver depth falls off a cliff after Shaheed.
Adams also has previous familiarity with Carr, having spent one season together in 2022, when both were named Pro-Bowlers. Adams led the league in touchdowns with 14 with Carr as his quarterback.
Kansas City Chiefs:
On the surface, the undefeated Chiefs don't seem like they need or would even want Davante Adams. However, Kansas City's leading receiver, Rashee Rice, has only 288 receiving yards, good enough for 24th in the league in that category. That seems shocking for one of the league's two remaining undefeated teams and one looking to become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a row.
The Chiefs could use Adams to pull away from teams at any point in the game. Kansas City won its first four games by only one score and beat the Saints by 13 points on Monday night. Adams would command a lot of attention on defense and could help free up Travis Kelce, who has yet to score a touchdown this season, for more targets.
However, it is unlikely the Raiders would trade Adams to a division rival.
RELATED: Jim Trotter settles lawsuit against NFL, creates HBCU scholarship foundation
Buffalo Bills:
After starting 3-0 the Bills have dropped their last two games, and have an even more dire situation than Kansas City at their leading receiver. After losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in a trade and free agency over the offseason, Khalil Shakir leads the team with 230 receiving yards, ranked 44th in the league. The Bills have been winning games on the backs of an even offensive attack, they have eight rushing and eight receiving touchdowns, and quarterback Josh Allen's legs are always a threat.
In their two losses, Allen had less than 200 yards passing and was an abysmal nine-for-30 against the Houston Texans. Adding Adams would give Buffalo a clear number-one wide receiver and take some pressure off the run game while giving Allen a dynamic wide receiver again.
Baltimore Ravens:
A season removed from the Ravens finishing with the AFC's one-seed and losing the AFC Championship at home, Baltimore's offense is humming. The Ravens are averaging 29.4 points per game, and despite the defense giving up 25.2 points per game they sit tied atop the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both are 3-2.
If the offense, one of the best in the league, is performing at such a high level why would they trade for Davante Adams? Other than preventing rival AFC teams from acquiring an offensive weapon, adding Adams to a wide receiving core of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman would give quarterback Lamar Jackson the best wide receiver core he's had.
The team to beat in the AFC will be the Chiefs until someone can prove otherwise, and adding Adams could give the Ravens the extra oomph they need to knock off Kansas City.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Fans point finger at Aaron Rodgers for Saleh firing
NBA: Bronny haters missing the mark
MLB: Remembering the great Luis Tiant
SPORTS MEDIA: Shams officially joins ESPN