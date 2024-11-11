Roundup: Matt Eberflus, Dan Campbell and big trouble in Dallas
By Evan Bleier
Hoping you don't have a case of the Mondays...Let's go...Matt Eberflus's cell issues on local radio invite all the Bears jokes...Has Mike McCarthy lost the Cowboys locker room?...Fans are having too much fun with AT&T Stadium's design flaw...Dan Campbell knows how to pump up his team after impressive comeback win...Camryn Bynum goes "crazy" with Raygun breakdancing celebration...Nikola Jokic proves once again he's the best basketball player in the world...Former Lakers champion adds himself to LeBron James's "insane" dream...Chet Holmgren shares message after suffering an injury...Boston Celtics star calls Giannis Antetokounmpo a "child" after unexpected mid-game interaction...Chiefs miraculously remain undefeated with win over Denver...Draymond Green confesses to sabotaging Stephen Curry and Chris Paul's relationship...The Lakers fumbled Scotty Pippen Jr. and they're paying for it...George Pickens does it again...David Coote's anti-Liverpool stance sparks Premier League referee crisis...Jake Paul makes the most bold fight prediction against Mike Tyson...Munich gets the full Daniel Jones Experience... and a lot more...Cowboys’ struggles could lead the NFL to flex out America’s team...
Dwayne Johnson became the world’s biggest star. Now he’s trying to disappear.
Arkansas deer hunter accused of "contest fraud" in Louisiana
Why 23-year-old phenom Roki Sasaki will be MLB’s biggest bargain
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell eyes eight international games in 2025
Raygun blasts retirement rumors as fake news: "Never going to stop"
The undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers were covered in The New Yorker
Pete Rose's posthumous Baseball Hall of Fame argument
Wander Franco arrested after gun-related altercation in parking lot
Is Premier League title race already down to just two teams?
In defense of Yellowstone, the TV series we need right now
Yankees manager Aaron Boone bothered by criticism of defense after World Series
The hits keep coming (or don't) for the Cowboys
This fight might actually be interesting
Rex, you can't say that on TV
Detroit fans are really feeling it these days
Caleb Williams is not the most popular guy in Chicago's locker room
When an NBA superstar gets starstruck
Chauncey Billups had a message for his players after a blowout loss vs. Memphis
This didn't end up counting, but this throw was a time
Bill Burr's got jokes — and the accent
Tis the season...
NFL: Chiefs pull off another miracle to remain undefeated
CFB: How the Playoff rankings will look after Week 11
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Reporters are leaving Twitter/X for Bluesky
NFL: Goodell teases more international games—including Ireland