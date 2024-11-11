Boston Celtics star calls Giannis Antetokounmpo a 'child' after unexpected mid-game interaction
The Milwaukee Bucks continued its struggle in the 2024-25 NBA season during their latest matchup vs. the Boston Celtics. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's terrific performance, the reigning champions held their own with ease.
After four quarters, the final score stood at 113-107 in favor of the Celtics. However, the biggest storyline from the game was an in-game moment between Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown.
RELATED: New York Knicks' pursuit for Giannis Antetokounmpo deemed "very unlikely"
In a now-viral clip, Giannis seemingly baited Brown into shaking his hand but removed it at the last moment. The Celtics star fell for the trick and even called the Greek Freak a "child" after the game.
"Giannis is a child. I’m just focused on helping my team get a win. And that’s what we did tonight," Brown stated.
Evidently, Brown's comments reached to Giannis. The 2021 NBA champion simply claimed that he always loves to mix in elements of fun during the games.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that JB shares the same sentiment as him. Regardless, the bigger story remains the Bucks' struggles this season.
Following the six-point loss at the hands of Boston, Milwaukee is now 2-8 in the Eastern Conference. They are only one loss away from tying with the Toronto Raptors for the worst record in the entire NBA.
Each week, it feels as if Antetokounmpo may demand a trade out of Milwaukee to begin a new chapter in his career. He is averaging 30.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game for the Bucks this season.
