How the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 11
By Joe Lago
A wild, upset-filled Saturday wreaked havoc on the College Football Playoff rankings.
No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Miami both lost on the road, and No. 15 LSU got blown out at home by No. 11 Alabama in an SEC showdown that was essentially a playoff elimination game. A third loss of the season ends any hope for Brian Kelly's Tigers to make the 12-team postseason tournament.
No. 17 Iowa State, No. 18 Pittsburgh and No. 24 Vanderbilt all suffered defeats as well.
The big question is how far Georgia and Miami fall in the new CFP rankings when they're released on Tuesday.
Here is how the CFP rankings should look going into Week 12.
1. Oregon (10-0). Won 39-18 vs. Maryland (4-5). Next game: Nov. 16 at Wisconsin (5-4).
2. Ohio State (8-1). Won 45-0 vs. Purdue (1-8). Next game: Nov. 16 at Northwestern (4-5).
3. Texas (8-1). Won 49-17 vs. Florida (4-5). Next game: Nov. 16 at Arkansas (5-4).
4. Penn State (8-1). Won 35-6 vs. Washington (5-5). Next game: Nov. 16 at Purdue (1-8).
5. Tennessee (8-1). Won 33-14 vs. Mississippi State (2-8). Next game: Nov. 16 at Georgia (7-2).
6. Indiana (10-0). Won 20-15 vs. Michigan (5-5). Next game: Nov. 23 at Ohio State (8-1).
7. BYU (9-0). Won 22-21 at Utah (4-5). Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Kansas (3-6).
8. Notre Dame (8-1). Won 52-3 vs. Florida State (1-9). Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Virginia (5-4).
9. Alabama (7-2). Won 42-13 at LSU (6-3). Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Mercer (9-1).
10. Mississippi (8-2). Won 28-10 vs. Georgia (7-2). Next game: Nov. 23 at Florida (4-5).
11. Georgia (7-2). Lost 28-10 at Mississippi (8-2). Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee (8-1).
12. Boise State (8-1). Won 28-21 vs. Nevada (3-8). Next game: Nov. 16 at San Jose State (6-3).
13. Miami (9-1). Lost 28-23 at Georgia Tech (6-4). Next game: Nov. 23 vs. Wake Forest (4-5).
14. SMU (8-1). Bye in Week 11. Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Boston College (5-4).
15. Texas A&M (7-2). Bye in Week 11. Next game: Nov. 16 vs. New Mexico State (2-7).
16. Kansas State (7-2). Bye in Week 11. Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Arizona State (7-2).
17. Colorado (7-2). Won 41-27 at Texas Tech (6-4). Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Utah (4-5).
18. Washington State (8-1). Won 49-28 vs. Utah State (2-7). Next game: at New Mexico (4-6).
19. Clemson (7-2). Won 24-14 at Virginia Tech (5-5). Next game: Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh (7-2).
20. Missouri (7-2). Won 30-23 vs. Oklahoma (5-5). Next game: Nov. 16 at South Carolina (6-3).
21. LSU (6-3). Lost 42-13 vs. Alabama (7-2). Next game: Nov. 16 at Florida (4-5).
22. Louisville (6-3). Bye in Week 11. Next game: Nov. 16 at Stanford (2-7).
23. Army (9-0). Won 14-3 at North Texas (5-4). Next game: Nov. 23 at Notre Dame (8-1).
24. Iowa State (7-2). Lost 45-36 at Kansas (3-6). Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Cincinnati (5-4).
25. Pittsburgh (7-2). Lost 24-19 vs. Virginia (5-4). Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Clemson (7-2).
